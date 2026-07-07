Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus this week marks a turning point in ties between the countries.



"The historic visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Damascus marked a pivotal point in the course of Syrian-French relations, establishing a new phase of partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests," Shaibani said in a post on X, after several memoranda of understanding were signed between the two sides.





AFP