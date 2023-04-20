News
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
2023-04-20 | 04:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
Lebanese national stranded in Sudan due to the clashes Abed Tayara said on Thursday that Lebanese nationals there have been in contact with the Lebanese embassy and that both parties are in constant communication.
In an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show, Tayara explained that the number of Lebanese in Sudan ranges between 200 and 250.
They have been registered with the French community, as they may be evacuated from Khartoum together.
Tayara also pointed out that there has been shelling near the hotel where Lebanese nationals are staying.
Lebanon News
World
Lebanon
Sudan
Clashes
