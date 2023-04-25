News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape
World
2023-04-25 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape
Donald Trump goes to trial on Tuesday, where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing the former US president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Jury selection is expected to begin in Manhattan federal court, where the former Elle magazine advice columnist is also accusing Trump of defamation.
Trump, 76, has denied raping Carroll, 79, He called her claim a "hoax" and "complete Scam" in a October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. He has said she made up the encounter to promote her memoir and declared that she was "not my type!"
Trump is not required to attend the trial. His lawyers have said he may not appear, citing the likelihood of security concerns and traffic delays. Carroll's lawyers have said they do not plan to call Trump as a witness.
If Trump testified, he would likely face an aggressive cross-examination. Trump has repeatedly attacked Carroll and in personal terms since she first publicly accused him of rape in 2019. He has claimed she is mentally ill.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, is keeping jurors anonymous from the public, including the lawyers, to shield them from potential harassment by Trump supporters.
The trial could last one to two weeks.
Trump, the Republican front-runner for the 2024 presidential election, faces a slew of lawsuits and investigations.
These include Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal charges over hush money payments to a porn star.
Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges on April 4 at a New York state courthouse, a three-minute walk from Tuesday's trial.
The former president also faces civil fraud charges by New York Attorney General Letitia James into his namesake company.
Trump also faces criminal probes into interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential race and into classified government documents recovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence, plus inquiries into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
In all of these cases, Trump has denied wrongdoing.
OTHER ACCUSERS MAY TESTIFY
Carroll said her encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store occurred in late 1995 or early 1996.
She said Trump recognized her, calling her "that advice lady," and asked for help in buying a gift for another woman.
Carroll said Trump "maneuvered" her into a dressing room where he shut the door, forced her against a wall, pulled down her tights and penetrated her. She said she broke free after two to three minutes.
Trump's lawyers may try to undermine Carroll's credibility by noting that she did not call the police, and remained publicly silent for more than two decades.
They may also challenge her inability to remember the date or even the month of the alleged attack.
Carroll has said the #MeToo movement inspired her to come forward.
Two women in whom she said she confided after the attack, author Lisa Birnbach and former news anchor Carol Martin, are expected to testify.
Carroll's witness list also includes two other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, which Trump denies.
Lawyers for Carroll could use their testimony to establish a pattern of Trump's alleged mistreatment of women.
They are also expected to play for jurors a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape where Trump made graphic, vulgar comments about women.
Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation after he first denied her rape claim in June 2019, when he was still president. That case remains pending before Kaplan.
Reuters
World
Former
US
President
Donald Trump
Accused
Rape
Next
China completes landmark national real estate registration system
Mitsubishi Motors takes one-time $78 mln hit from China woes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-28
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
World
2023-01-28
US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah
0
World
2023-04-21
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
World
2023-04-21
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
0
World
2023-04-19
Vaccine critic Robert Kennedy Jr to launch US Democratic presidential bid
World
2023-04-19
Vaccine critic Robert Kennedy Jr to launch US Democratic presidential bid
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
World
08:15
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
0
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
World
08:10
Hungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
0
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
World
07:10
Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'
0
World
07:03
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
World
07:03
Global refinery margins lose steam as Russian oil finds new outlets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13
Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022
0
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
0
World
05:19
First Republic Bank deposits tumble more than $100 billion as it explores options
World
05:19
First Republic Bank deposits tumble more than $100 billion as it explores options
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
7
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
8
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store