Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin

World
2023-05-03 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation - the most serious that Moscow has levelled at Kyiv in more than 14 months of war - and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major "terrorist provocation".

The Kremlin said Russia reserved the right to retaliate, and hardliners demanded swift retribution against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ...

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square - site of the Victory Day parade - and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it. Reuters could not immediately verify the video's authenticity.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters: "Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks."

He added: "In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that both 'reports about an attack on the Kremlin' and simultaneously the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea ... clearly indicate the preparation of a large-scale terrorist provocation by Russia in the coming days."

The powerful speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, issued a statement demanding the use of "weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime".

Margarita Simonyan, head of the state broadcaster RT, wrote on Telegram: "Maybe now things will get started for real?"

PUTIN WAS NOT IN KREMLIN - RIA

The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.

RIA said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

Another video circulating on Russian social media appeared to show a plume of smoke over the Kremlin after the purported attack.

The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of a neighbourhood that faces the Kremlin across the Mosvka River. It was picked up by Russian media, including the Telegram channel of the military news outlet Zvezda.

Victory Day is a major public holiday commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, and a chance for Putin to rally Russians behind what he calls his "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia marks the occasion with a huge military parade on Red Square, for which seating has already been erected.

The state news agency TASS said the parade - for which the Kremlin last week announced tighter security - would still go ahead.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Wednesday that the city had introduced an immediate ban on unauthorised drone flights.

Russia has accused Ukraine of numerous cross-border attacks since the start of the war, including strikes in December on an air base deep inside Russian territory that houses strategic bomber planes equipped to carry nuclear weapons. In February, a drone crashed in Kolomna, about 110 km (70 miles) from the centre of Moscow.

Ukraine typically declines to claim responsibility for attacks on Russia or Russian-annexed Crimea, though Kyiv officials have frequently celebrated such attacks with cryptic or mocking remarks.

Reuters
 

World

Russia

Ukraine

Attack

Kremlin

Drone

President

Vladimir Putin

LBCI Next
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, police conduct controlled explosion
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Russia digs in as Ukraine prepares to attack

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Ukraine reports unrelenting Russian attacks on key city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:47

Torrential rain lashes northern Italy, killing at least two people

LBCI
World
07:50

Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation

LBCI
World
07:46

UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis

LBCI
World
07:44

Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-14

One of the largest floating bookfair is coming to Lebanon this week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-06

Can the recent cabinet meeting decisions be challenged before Shura Council?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app