Nigerian president to commission Dangote refinery in two weeks

World
2023-05-07 | 13:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nigerian president to commission Dangote refinery in two weeks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Nigerian president to commission Dangote refinery in two weeks

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the multi-billion-dollar Dangote oil refinery in two weeks, a presidency spokesperson said on Sunday, setting up the plant for its first production since construction started in 2016.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, sees the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery - being built by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote's Dangote Group - as a solution to ending the country's reliance on imports for nearly all of its refined petroleum products.

Spokesperson Bashir Ahmad said Buhari will commission the refinery, near Lagos, on May 22, a week before he is due to leave office after serving the maximum two terms allowed by the constitution.

A spokesperson for Dangote confirmed the timing of the commissioning but did not give details.

The Dangote refinery's cost grew to $19 billion from initial estimates of between $12 billion and $14 billion, after years of delays.

Reuters 
 

World

Nigerian

Nigeria

President

Commission

Refinery

LBCI Next
At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Nigerian senator guilty of trafficking man to UK to provide a kidney

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Biden calls for peaceful, transparent Nigerian election

LBCI
World
13:26

Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
World
14:04

Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

LBCI
World
13:53

Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
13:48

ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:32

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Antakya felt by Lebanese residents on the coast

LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
World
03:37

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app