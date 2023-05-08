News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gold prices edge higher with US inflation data in focus
World
2023-05-08 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gold prices edge higher with US inflation data in focus
Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar eased, while investors awaited a key US inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $2,020.80 per ounce, as of 0634 GMT. US gold futures also climbed 0.2 percent at $2,029.30.
The dollar index dipped 0.1 percent, making bullion more attractive to overseas buyers.
The US consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Wednesday.
Any signs of inflation being subdued would hinder the greenback due to lower interest rate expectations from the Fed, which could see gold trend higher, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Traders also keep a tab on the developments surrounding the US banking sector and US debt ceiling.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday issued a stark warning that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis".
Gold would be among the "prime beneficiaries" if there are further signs of weakness in the US economy and prices could move to $2,100 sooner rather than later, Waterer said.
Economic uncertainty and lower rates attract demand for zero-yielding bullion.
"We are constructive on precious metals going into May ... We anticipate a trading range of $1,954-$2,080 per ounce for gold (in May)," Edward Meir, metals analyst at Marex said in a note.
On the physical front, China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, up from 66.50 million ounces at end-March.
Spot silver was up 0.1 percent at $25.67 per ounce.
Platinum rose 0.5 percent at $1,064.03 and palladium gained 1.5 percent to $1,513.11.
"Platinum is regaining investors' attention as fundamentals improve," ANZ wrote in a note.
"South African mining challenges weigh on supply recovery this year, while demand is getting support from gold as well as substitution away from palladium."
Reuters
World
Gold
Prices
Edge
Higher
US
Inflation
Data
Focus
Next
Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:17
Gold firms, traders look to US inflation data for Fed policy path
World
08:17
Gold firms, traders look to US inflation data for Fed policy path
0
World
2023-04-12
Gold rises as market awaits US inflation data, Fed minutes
World
2023-04-12
Gold rises as market awaits US inflation data, Fed minutes
0
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
0
World
2023-04-11
Markets track higher as investors await US inflation data
World
2023-04-11
Markets track higher as investors await US inflation data
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:02
China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation
World
11:02
China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation
0
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
World
09:26
VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit
0
World
09:19
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
World
09:19
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
0
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia
Variety
2023-01-17
Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia
0
World
13:26
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
World
13:26
Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
3
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
4
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
7
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
8
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store