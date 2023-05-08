Gold prices edge higher with US inflation data in focus

World
2023-05-08 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gold prices edge higher with US inflation data in focus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gold prices edge higher with US inflation data in focus

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar eased, while investors awaited a key US inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $2,020.80 per ounce, as of 0634 GMT. US gold futures also climbed 0.2 percent at $2,029.30.

The dollar index dipped 0.1 percent, making bullion more attractive to overseas buyers.

The US consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Wednesday.
 
Any signs of inflation being subdued would hinder the greenback due to lower interest rate expectations from the Fed, which could see gold trend higher, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Traders also keep a tab on the developments surrounding the US banking sector and US debt ceiling.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday issued a stark warning that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis".
 
Gold would be among the "prime beneficiaries" if there are further signs of weakness in the US economy and prices could move to $2,100 sooner rather than later, Waterer said.

Economic uncertainty and lower rates attract demand for zero-yielding bullion.

"We are constructive on precious metals going into May ... We anticipate a trading range of $1,954-$2,080 per ounce for gold (in May)," Edward Meir, metals analyst at Marex said in a note.

On the physical front, China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, up from 66.50 million ounces at end-March.

Spot silver was up 0.1 percent at $25.67 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.5 percent at $1,064.03 and palladium gained 1.5 percent to $1,513.11.

"Platinum is regaining investors' attention as fundamentals improve," ANZ wrote in a note.

"South African mining challenges weigh on supply recovery this year, while demand is getting support from gold as well as substitution away from palladium."
 

World

Gold

Prices

Edge

Higher

US

Inflation

Data

Focus

LBCI Next
Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:17

Gold firms, traders look to US inflation data for Fed policy path

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Gold rises as market awaits US inflation data, Fed minutes

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Markets track higher as investors await US inflation data

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:02

China's Wang Yi: China and UK should focus on cooperation

LBCI
World
09:26

VW's Skoda Auto reports 61% rise in Q1 operating profit

LBCI
World
09:19

Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes

LBCI
World
08:50

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
13:26

Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app