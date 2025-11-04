Zelensky says visited troops near threatened Pokrovsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he visited troops near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, as Kyiv scrambles to defend the logistics hub that Russia has tried to capture for months.



"I met with our warriors at the command post of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov,' which is conducting a defensive operation in the Dobropillia sector," Zelensky said on social media, referring to a town some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Pokrovsk.



AFP