Israeli army says struck three Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

14-12-2025 | 08:05
Israeli army says struck three Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Israeli army says struck three Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

The Israeli military said it targeted three members of Hezbollah in South Lebanon on Sunday.

"Since this morning, the Israeli military has struck three Hezbollah terrorists in several areas in southern Lebanon. The terrorists took part in attempts to reestablish Hezbollah's terror infrastructure," the military said in a statement.

"Their activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," it added, referring to a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end over a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.



AFP
 

