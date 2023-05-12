Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail

World
2023-05-12 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan&#39;s release on bail
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail

A Pakistani court ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday, after his arrest ignited deadly protests and a tussle with the military.

The arrest, which the Supreme Court ruled "invalid and unlawful" a day earlier, has fueled instability in the nation of 220 million at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anemic growth and delayed IMF funding.
 
"They had no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. It seems as if there was a law of jungle," Khan told British news outlet The Independent at the Islamabad High Court.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested for violence since Tuesday, when Khan was detained by the anti-graft agency in a land fraud case.
 
At least eight have been killed as his supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.
 
"The Islamabad High Court has given a two week bail and also ordered the (anti-graft body) not to arrest Imran Khan during this period," his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters after the hearing.

Khan arrived amid tight security at the court on Friday as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the capital, where a police van was also set ablaze, broadcaster Geo TV reported

Khan, wearing dark glasses and dressed in a sky blue shalwar kameez - the loose shirt and trousers popular in Pakistan - and a dark waistcoat, walked into the court surrounded by lawyers and security forces, TV footage showed.

He was seen in footage waving at cameras and making a victory sign with his fingers as he walked into the court.
 

World

Pakistan Court

Orders

Imran Khan

Release

Bail

LBCI Next
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-10

Clearview fined again in France for failing to comply with privacy orders

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:49

France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

LBCI
World
07:45

Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum

LBCI
World
07:42

UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan

LBCI
World
07:34

Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
Variety
09:18

Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app