Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
World
2023-05-12 | 07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
A Pakistani court ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday, after his arrest ignited deadly protests and a tussle with the military.
The arrest, which the Supreme Court ruled "invalid and unlawful" a day earlier, has fueled instability in the nation of 220 million at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anemic growth and delayed IMF funding.
"They had no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. It seems as if there was a law of jungle," Khan told British news outlet The Independent at the Islamabad High Court.
Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested for violence since Tuesday, when Khan was detained by the anti-graft agency in a land fraud case.
At least eight have been killed as his supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.
"The Islamabad High Court has given a two week bail and also ordered the (anti-graft body) not to arrest Imran Khan during this period," his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters after the hearing.
Khan arrived amid tight security at the court on Friday as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the capital, where a police van was also set ablaze, broadcaster Geo TV reported
Khan, wearing dark glasses and dressed in a sky blue shalwar kameez - the loose shirt and trousers popular in Pakistan - and a dark waistcoat, walked into the court surrounded by lawyers and security forces, TV footage showed.
He was seen in footage waving at cameras and making a victory sign with his fingers as he walked into the court.
Reuters
World
Pakistan Court
Orders
Imran Khan
Release
Bail
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
