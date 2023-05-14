News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Poland to ramp up child benefit payments from 2024
World
2023-05-14 | 13:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Poland to ramp up child benefit payments from 2024
The Polish government will increase monthly child benefit payments to 800 zlotys ($193.13) per child from 500 zlotys from the start of 2024, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on Sunday.
The family support program called "Family 500 plus" is a flagship project of the Law and Justice party (PiS), which was introduced in 2016.
"... from the new year, 500 plus will be 800 plus," Kaczynski told a convention before parliamentary elections due this autumn.
Among other measures designed to ease the cost of living, Kaczynski said medicine would be available for free to people over 65 and under 18, and the government would abolish tolls on state-owned national highways.
Child benefit payments currently cost the state budget over 40 billion zlotys a year. The PiS leader did not say how much the benefit increase would cost, but expressed confidence it would not fuel inflation.
"We hope that inflation will be low in the new year, so this new financial injection will no longer threaten a return to inflationary tendencies - we have taken this into account," Kaczyński said.
Inflation eased to 14.7% in April from 16.1% in March and Poland's central bank expects it to be in single digits by the end of the year.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter that the government will deal with the proposals announced at the election convention at the next meeting.
The next election convention of the Law and Justice party is to be held in June.
($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)
Reuters
World
Poland
Children
Next
Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty
Powerful cyclone barrels towards Myanmar, Bangladesh; 400,000 evacuated
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-13
Zelenskiy asks pope to back Kyiv peace plan, help return children
World
2023-05-13
Zelenskiy asks pope to back Kyiv peace plan, help return children
0
World
2023-05-12
Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
World
2023-05-12
Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
0
World
2023-05-11
Around 24 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children
World
2023-05-11
Around 24 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children
0
World
2023-04-27
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest
World
2023-04-27
Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:41
India's opposition Congress gains key foothold with state election win
World
11:41
India's opposition Congress gains key foothold with state election win
0
World
11:35
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
World
11:35
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
0
World
08:02
Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts
World
08:02
Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts
0
World
06:52
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
World
06:52
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
Variety
2023-05-04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
0
Variety
07:25
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Variety
07:25
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Middle East
02:00
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
Middle East
02:00
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store