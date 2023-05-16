News
Two killed in explosion in northern Spain
World
2023-05-16 | 13:52
Two killed in explosion in northern Spain
Two people - a man and woman - died in an explosion in the town of Orio in northern Spain, the Basque regional security department said on Tuesday.
A department spokesperson said the blast took place around 5.30 p.m. (1530 GMT) and that there was no indication at the time that any other people had been hurt.
Local newspaper Diario Vasco said authorities in the fishing town of around 6,000 people near the border with France were investigating the incident as possible gender violence.
News agency EFE, quoting police sources, reported the preliminary investigation pointed toward a package held by one of the victims being the source of the explosion.
Reuters
World
Explosion
Deaths
Spain
Spanish
