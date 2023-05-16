Two killed in explosion in northern Spain

World
2023-05-16 | 13:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two killed in explosion in northern Spain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two killed in explosion in northern Spain

Two people - a man and woman - died in an explosion in the town of Orio in northern Spain, the Basque regional security department said on Tuesday.

A department spokesperson said the blast took place around 5.30 p.m. (1530 GMT) and that there was no indication at the time that any other people had been hurt.

Local newspaper Diario Vasco said authorities in the fishing town of around 6,000 people near the border with France were investigating the incident as possible gender violence.

News agency EFE, quoting police sources, reported the preliminary investigation pointed toward a package held by one of the victims being the source of the explosion.

Reuters 
 

World

Explosion

Deaths

Spain

Spanish

LBCI Next
Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan's capital
South Africa's army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Car explosion wounds five members of Syrian police in Damascus suburb

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:32

US condemns reported arrest of former US mission employee in Russia

LBCI
World
13:32

Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles

LBCI
World
09:12

Dollar edges lower after US retail sales data

LBCI
World
08:56

Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Canada will not be intimidated by China, says PM Trudeau

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app