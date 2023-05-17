Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia's hands

World
2023-05-17 | 02:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia&#39;s hands
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia's hands

The last ship is due to leave a port in Ukraine on Wednesday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, said a UN spokesperson, a day before Russia could quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters.

Moscow agreed to extend the Black Sea pact for a further 120 days in November, but then in March it agreed to a 60-day extension - until May 18 - unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.

To convince Russia in July to allow Black Sea grain exports, the United Nations agreed at the same time to help Moscow with its own agricultural shipments for three years.

"There are still a lot of open questions regarding our part of the deal. Now a decision will have to be taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian media.

Senior officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN met in Istanbul last week to discuss the Black Sea pact. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday: "Contacts are going on at different levels. We're obviously in a delicate stage."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week he thought the deal could be extended for at least two more months.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

The United States has rejected Russia's complaints. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said last week: "It is exporting grain and fertilizer at the same levels, if not higher, than before the full scale invasion."

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea export deal. They authorize and inspect ships. No new vessels have been authorized by the JCC since May 4.

Authorized ships are inspected by JCC officials near Turkey before travelling to a Ukrainian Black Sea port via a maritime humanitarian corridor to collect their cargo and return to Turkish waters for a final inspection.

Under the deal, there is just one ship still in a Ukrainian port that is due to depart on Wednesday and transit the maritime corridor with its cargo, said a UN spokesperson, while another vessel was in transit back to Turkey on Tuesday and another five ships are waiting for an outbound inspection in Turkish waters.

In an excerpt of a letter seen by Reuters last month, Russia told its JCC counterparts that it will not approve any new vessels to take part in the Black Sea deal unless the transits will be done by May 18 - "the expected date of ... closure."

It said this was "to avoid commercial losses and prevent possible safety risks" after May 18.

Given this warning by Russia, it appears unlikely that any ship owners or insurance companies would be willing to continue transporting Ukrainian grain exports if Russia does not agree to an extension of the deal and decides to quit.

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine did continue the Black Sea agreement in October during a brief suspension by Russia of its participation.

Some 30 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs has been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal, including nearly 600,000 metric tons of grain in World Food Program vessels for aid operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Yemen, the United Nations has said.



Reuters
 

World

Last

Ship

Ukraine

Fate

Black

Sea

Grain

Deal

Russia

War

Attack

Invasion

LBCI Next
South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister
US condemns reported arrest of former US mission employee in Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal at risk of being shut down

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-12

Turkey says deal extending Black Sea grain deal nearing

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:14

EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce

LBCI
World
05:57

Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

LBCI
World
05:07

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system

LBCI
World
04:30

G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-13

Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections nearing end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Borrell urges EU to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil –FT

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app