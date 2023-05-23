Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 - judge

Donald Trump will face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024 over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, a judge said on Tuesday.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court set the date during a hearing in which the former US president appeared remotely.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.

