Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 - judge
World
2023-05-23 | 14:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 - judge
Donald Trump will face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024 over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, a judge said on Tuesday.
Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court set the date during a hearing in which the former US president appeared remotely.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.
Reuters
