News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks
World
2023-05-25 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks
Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka should be able to conclude newly launched debt restructuring talks by September, or November at the latest, its president said on Thursday, adding that the negotiations had made "remarkable" progress.
Sri Lanka secured a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in March and has previously said it aims to complete talks on restructuring debt owed to bilateral creditors and overseas bondholders by September.
It was not clear whether President Ranil Wickremesinghe's comment signaled a possible delay in the process. He was speaking as he began a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's office in Tokyo.
The two leaders affirmed the importance of adhering to transparent and fair debt restructuring, according to a summary issued by Japan.
"We have made remarkable headway as far as the debt restructuring talks are concerned," Wickremesinghe said.
"(We) should be able to conclude by September, or November the latest," which he said would mark an end to Sri Lanka's economic crisis.
Kishida's meeting with the Sri Lankan leader, their first since last September, is unlikely to generate a new initiative but both sides would take stock of the efforts to restructure debt, a Japanese official told Reuters.
Last month, France, India and Japan unveiled a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to co-ordinate restructuring of the debt.
"We have now started a creditors' meeting and all for a successful conclusion before the end of 2023," the president said. "Sri Lanka is dedicated to ensure equal treatment for all creditors. We want this exercise to succeed because our experience will enable more middle-income countries to utilize the IMF in ensuring multilateral coordination for debt relief."
The island nation defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in its history in April last year as the worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 crushed its economy.
The IMF called this week for timely restructuring pacts with the country's creditors. The global lender said Sri Lanka's macroeconomic situation was improving, although earlier it had predicted the economy would contract 3 percent this year.
Sri Lanka owes $7.1 billion to its creditors, with $3 billion owed to China, $1.6 billion to India and $2.4 billion to the Paris Club, a group of creditor nations.
At the meeting with Kishida, Wickremesinghe expressed regret over past relations with Japan, when Sri Lanka called off a major infrastructure deal signed with Tokyo.
The president suggested his country was now keen to restart multiple investment projects with Japan.
"We re-commence the projects that were suspended or cancelled," he said.
Reuters
World
Sri Lanka
Making
Good
Progress
Debt
Restructuring
Talks
Next
Lloyd's of London boss calls for UN climate alliance rules rethink
Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors, end 2018 dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:37
Sri Lanka president vows to conclude debt-restructuring talks by Sept or Nov
World
07:37
Sri Lanka president vows to conclude debt-restructuring talks by Sept or Nov
0
World
2023-05-23
No signs of progress as White House, Republicans end more debt ceiling talks
World
2023-05-23
No signs of progress as White House, Republicans end more debt ceiling talks
0
World
2023-05-20
White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks
World
2023-05-20
White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks
0
World
2023-05-19
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
World
2023-05-19
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:58
North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'
World
08:58
North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'
0
World
08:54
Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears
World
08:54
Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears
0
World
08:49
Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets
World
08:49
Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets
0
World
08:45
Aid chief says Taliban agree to consider allowing women to resume agency work in Kandahar
World
08:45
Aid chief says Taliban agree to consider allowing women to resume agency work in Kandahar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:33
South Korea says homegrown space rocket put satellite into orbit
World
08:33
South Korea says homegrown space rocket put satellite into orbit
0
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19
Syria's road to reintegration: Obstacles, conditions, and challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19
Syria's road to reintegration: Obstacles, conditions, and challenges ahead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
2
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
5
Lebanon News
03:55
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
Lebanon News
03:55
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
6
Middle East
02:37
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
Middle East
02:37
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
7
Press Highlights
01:19
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
Press Highlights
01:19
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
8
Middle East
02:31
Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms
Middle East
02:31
Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More