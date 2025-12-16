Suicide bomber kills five soldiers in northeast Nigeria: AFP

16-12-2025 | 04:27
Suicide bomber kills five soldiers in northeast Nigeria: AFP
Suicide bomber kills five soldiers in northeast Nigeria: AFP

A suicide bomber struck a military position in northeastern Nigeria near the border with Cameroon, killing at least five soldiers, security and local defence sources said, but the military denied any fatalities, confirming only injuries.

Several sources told AFP on Monday night and Tuesday morning that the attack occurred on Sunday, targeting a military position in Firgi, a locality near Pulka, a remote town in Borno state.

"I counted five bodies lying in blood at the back of my house," said Umar Sa'idu, a member of a community government-sponsored militia group, who helped transport the victims to the hospital.

World News

Nigeria

Cameroon

Attack

