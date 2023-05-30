What do we know about the drone attacks on Moscow?

2023-05-30 | 04:09
What do we know about the drone attacks on Moscow?
2min
What do we know about the drone attacks on Moscow?

Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday though all of them were destroyed by air defense systems, Russia's defense ministry said.

The attack came just weeks after the Kremlin was hit in a drone strike that Russia blamed on Ukraine, and simultaneously with the latest wave of Russian airstrikes on Kyiv.

Here is what we know so far:

Russia's defence ministry blamed Ukraine for what it called a "terrorist" attack. It said it had shot all down the drones.
 
The defence ministry said that eight drones had attacked the Russian capital. Baza, a Telegram channel with links to the security services, said that more than 25 drones were involved.
 
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not immediately respond to a written request for comment on who was behind the drone attack on Moscow.
 
News site RBC cited a source as saying that "more than ten" drones had been shot down by anti-aircraft systems.
 
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two people had sought medical assistance after the strike. No deaths were reported.
 
Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said several drones had fallen on buildings in Moscow, inflicting minor damage. It said it was investigating the strike.
 
RBC reported that three buildings had been hit by the drones: two near southern Moscow's Leninsky Prospekt, and a third in the town of Moskovskiy, close to the city's Vnukovo Airport.
 
A resident of one of the buildings told Reuters the attack happened at around 0300 GMT, and that she was evacuated from the building by a security team.
 

