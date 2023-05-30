Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing

World
2023-05-30 | 04:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elon Musk&#39;s private jet has landed in Beijing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing

A private jet used by Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters witness.

Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China.

It was not clear who Musk would meet in China's government and what issues they would discuss. State media had not reported on Musk's visit as of Tuesday afternoon.
China's foreign ministry said in a statement that the government welcomed Musk - and other business leaders - looking to promote "mutually beneficial cooperation."

Reuters reported in March that Musk was planning a trip to China and was seeking a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The trip comes at a time when Tesla faces intensifying competition from China-made electric vehicles and some uncertainty about expansion plans for the Shanghai factory complex Musk last visited in early 2020.
 
China is Tesla's second-largest market after the US, and the Shanghai plant is the electric car maker's largest production hub.

Key areas of interest for Tesla watchers include the status of its plans to increase output by 450,000 vehicles a year at its Shanghai plant. It said in April it would build a nearby factory to produce Megapack energy storage products.

Another pending question is whether China regulators will clear the release of Tesla's advanced driver assistance features available in other markets as part of the "Full Self Driving" software it sells for $15,000 per vehicle.

Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown leaving Alaska on Tuesday morning Asia time before crossing over Japan and South Korea, according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.

The jet with its identifying tail number could be seen at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Reuters witness.
 
While his plane was en route to China, Musk tweeted about advances in China's space program, which aims to land a crew on the moon before 2030.

"The Chinese space program is far more advanced than most people realize," he said.

Musk's space company, SpaceX, and the military applications of its Starlink satellite network have been watched with interest and concern by Chinese researchers since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

State-owned Chinese companies are rushing to follow Starlink by launching their own low-Earth orbit, communications satellites. Chinese military researchers have studied Starlink as a potentially threatening technology, according to research reviewed by Reuters.
 

World

Elon Musk

Private Jet

Landed

Beijing

China

Business

LBCI Next
North Korea to launch first military spy satellite in June
Small investors are souring on China's recovery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Beijing chides Japan, Britain and 'anti-China' G7 summit

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Consultancy firms in China tested limits before Beijing's crackdown

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

China relationship will be determined by Beijing's behavior, EU policy chief says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:13

EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks

LBCI
World
06:39

ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble

LBCI
World
06:36

Denmark plans defence spend of $21 bln over next decade

LBCI
World
06:32

China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-10

'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More