China factory fright, dollar surges

World
2023-05-31 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China factory fright, dollar surges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China factory fright, dollar surges

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets.

With the U.S. debt ceiling saga nearly over, the state of the global economy hoves back into view - with contrasting interest rate pictures that saw the dollar climb across the board.

A deepening contraction of Chinese factory activity this month casts more doubt over the spluttering recovery of the world's second largest economy, while Europe saw some inflation relief as French and German readouts for May mirrored the surprising drop in Spanish inflation seen earlier this week.
 
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index unexpectedly fell to 48.8 from 49.2 in April, staying below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction and below a forecast of 49.4.

The yuan , now down more than 3% from its early May peaks, skidded to its lowest level of the year against the dollar as investors considered the possibility of further credit easing by the Chinese central bank.

With Federal Reserve officials increasingly hawkish about another U.S. interest rate rise in June and Congress finally on its way this week to lifting the debt ceiling for two years, the dollar was pumped up across the board.
 
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Wednesday's Financial Times she saw no "compelling reason" for the central bank to pause its rate hike campaign next month, emboldening futures markets that now see a 65% chance of another quarter point rise in two weeks time.

The dollar index hit its highest level since mid-March, with the European inflation news and China demand picture knocking the euro to its lowest in two months too.

Although Italy bucked the trend of downside inflation surprises, the overall price picture encouraged markets to believe the European Central Bank may be less than half a percentage point from a peak policy rate around 3.6% - about 170 basis points below where it now sees the Fed's "terminal rate".

Also pressured by the Chinese news, crude oil prices are now falling at an annual rate of more than 40% for the first time since the depth of the pandemic in June 2020. Euro zone natural gas prices are at their lowest in almost two years.
 
German import prices fell at an annual rate of 7% in April and the ECB's financial stability report warned about a "disorderly" hit to house prices from higher mortgage rates.

For the Fed, the week's key take will be from the domestic labor market - with April job openings data due later on Wednesday ahead of Friday's May employment report.

With the House of Representatives now likely to vote on a bill to lift debt ceiling as soon as Wednesday, it appears that drama is subsiding at last.

The House Rules Committee voted 7-6 on Tuesday to approve the rules allowing a debate and vote by the full chamber.

One-month Treasury bill yields have returned close to normal levels, with two-year Treasury yields slipping back below 4.4%.

Overall, stock markets slipped back slightly - with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index the big underperformer after the Chinese factory release.

U.S. stock futures were marginally in the red ahead of the open.

Events to watch for later on Wednesday:

* U.S. April JOLTS job openings data; May MNI Chicago purchasing managers survey, Dallas Fed May service sector survey.

* Federal Reserve releases Beige Book of economic conditions

* Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker speak; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks
 
 

World

China

Factory

Flight

US

Dollar

Surge

LBCI Next
New anti-terror law should convince Turkey to back NATO bid
The meat magnate who pushed Putin's agenda in Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-28

COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry

LBCI
World
04:18

Oil falls further as weak China data offsets US debt ceiling progress

LBCI
Variety
01:44

Elon Musk visits China's commerce and industry ministries

LBCI
World
01:36

Chinese tech entrepreneurs keen to 'de-China' as tensions with US soar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:26

Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
World
10:09

Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says

LBCI
World
09:49

Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts

LBCI
World
09:32

Denmark appoints temporary finance minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-05

Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More