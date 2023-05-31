News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Denmark appoints temporary finance minister
World
2023-05-31 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Denmark appoints temporary finance minister
Danish Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen will be on parental leave from June 5 to Aug. 13 and will be temporarily replaced by Industry and Business Minister Morten Bodskov, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
Reuters
World
Denmark
Appoints
Temporary
Finance
Minister
Next
Ukrainian drone sparks fire at Russian refinery
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
0
World
12:22
EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle
World
12:22
EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle
0
World
12:18
Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US
World
12:18
Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US
0
Variety
12:05
NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed
Variety
12:05
NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
0
World
12:22
EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle
World
12:22
EU plans for company human rights, environment checks face new hurdle
0
World
12:18
Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US
World
12:18
Raging wildfire empties homes in eastern Canada, pollutes air in US
0
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-11
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
Variety
2023-05-11
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
0
Lebanon News
06:38
MP Salim Aoun says no truth to rumors of divisions within their ranks
Lebanon News
06:38
MP Salim Aoun says no truth to rumors of divisions within their ranks
0
Lebanon News
13:23
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality
Lebanon News
13:23
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality
0
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
2
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
3
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
4
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
5
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
6
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
7
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
8
Middle East
02:02
Qatar prime minister, Taliban chief hold secret Afghan talks
Middle East
02:02
Qatar prime minister, Taliban chief hold secret Afghan talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More