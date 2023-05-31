Denmark appoints temporary finance minister

2023-05-31 | 09:32
Denmark appoints temporary finance minister
Denmark appoints temporary finance minister

Danish Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen will be on parental leave from June 5 to Aug. 13 and will be temporarily replaced by Industry and Business Minister Morten Bodskov, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
 

