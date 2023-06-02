News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8
World
2023-06-02 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8 for meetings on economic and security relations between the two countries as well as global issues, the State Department said on Friday.
The trip will include a June 7 US-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting on Middle East security and integration, according to a department statement.
Blinken is also scheduled to co-host a meeting on the Islamic State with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on June 8, the statement said.
Reuters
World
US
Secretary
State
Blinken
Visit
Saudi Arabia
Next
US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-23
Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
World
2023-05-23
Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
0
World
2023-05-22
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
World
2023-05-22
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
0
Middle East
2023-05-05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
2023-05-05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
0
World
2023-05-01
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement
World
2023-05-01
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
World
14:38
Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed
0
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
World
14:22
Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030
0
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
0
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
World
14:11
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
World
10:00
NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons
0
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
4
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
7
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More