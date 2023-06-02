US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8

World
2023-06-02 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8 for meetings on economic and security relations between the two countries as well as global issues, the State Department said on Friday.

The trip will include a June 7 US-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting on Middle East security and integration, according to a department statement.

Blinken is also scheduled to co-host a meeting on the Islamic State with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on June 8, the statement said.

 
 
 

World

US

Secretary

State

Blinken

Visit

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells
Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-05

Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:38

Senegal unrest flares again as army is deployed

LBCI
World
14:22

Hungary central-bank chief sees chance for euro adoption only after 2030

LBCI
World
14:17

Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections

LBCI
World
14:11

Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states -Washington Post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:00

NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:35

93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More