Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August

2023-06-03 | 07:09
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August

Pope Francis will make an Aug. 31-Sept. 4 trip to Mongolia, one of the most far-flung places he has ever visited and which has fewer than 1,500 Catholics but is strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church because of its long border with China. 

The Vatican announced the trip in a brief statement on Saturday, saying it was being made at the invitation of the country's president and Catholic leaders. Details would be announced in the next few weeks, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.


 
 
 

World

Pope Francis

Visit

Mongolia

Trip

Church

