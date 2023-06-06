Harry in UK court to give evidence against tabloid publisher

World
2023-06-06 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Harry in UK court to give evidence against tabloid publisher
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Harry in UK court to give evidence against tabloid publisher

 Prince Harry began giving evidence at London's High Court on Tuesday in his lawsuit against a tabloid publisher whose titles he accuses of phone-hacking and other unlawful activities, the first senior royal to do so in more than a century.

Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, briefly smiled as he passed the phalanx of waiting photographers and camera crews when he arrived at the modern Rolls Building in central London ahead of the very rare court appearance by a royal.
The prince had failed to show up as expected on Monday for the trial where he and more than 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of widespread wrongdoing between 1991 and 2011.

However, the younger son of King Charles will on Tuesday and Wednesday face hours of cross-examination in the witness box from Andrew Green, MGN's lawyer, over 33 newspaper articles he says were based on information which had been unlawfully obtained.

It makes him the first senior British royal to give evidence for 130 years. He will be giving his evidence from the same witness box in Court 15 where singer Ed Sheeran and French actress Eva Green have both recently appeared in separate and unrelated cases.
Harry swore on the bible and, before his cross-examination began, confirmed that he should be addressed as "Your Royal Highness" in the first instance and that his personal preference was to be called "Prince Harry" afterwards.

The MGN trial began last month, with lawyers for Harry and the other claimants seeking to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

Harry is one of four test cases, and his specific allegations form the focus of the first three days of this week.

However, he did not appear on Monday, having only left the United States, where he now lives with his American wife Meghan, the previous evening as it was his daughter Lilibet's birthday on Sunday. The judge, Timothy Fancourt, said he was surprised at his absence.
SUBJECT OF THOUSANDS OF STORIES
Harry's lawyer David Sherborne said on Monday that the prince had been the subject of thousands of MGN stories since he was a young boy, and as such was a regular target of unlawful behaviour, with his late mother Princess Diana, also a victim of hacking.

Harry wanted to focus attention on the unlawful activities rather than because he has a "vendetta" against the press, Sherborne said.

MGN, now owned by Reach (RCH.L), did apologize at the start of the trial after admitting the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry on one occasion, and has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone-hacking, settling more than 600 claims.

But Green, MGN's lawyer, said there was no evidence that Harry had ever been the victim of phone-hacking, let alone habitually as he claimed, and rejected he had been the victim of any further unlawful actions.

Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry's cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some of the personal information involved had come from senior royal aides, including from one of his father's former top officials.

In his memoir, Netflix documentary series and other TV interviews, the prince has repeatedly accused his family and their aides of colluding with tabloids to enhance their reputations at his expense.

The palace has not commented on those accusations.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Reuters 
 

World

UK

Harry

Tabloid

LBCI Next
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions
Chinese ships leave Vietnam waters after Hanoi protest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:57

Bombing of herders highlights pattern of deadly aerial assaults by the Nigerian military

LBCI
World
07:54

France's last surviving D-Day commando joins beach landing anniversary

LBCI
World
07:46

UK government challenge to COVID inquiry to be heard around end-June - lawyer

LBCI
World
07:08

Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54 percent

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-05

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-29

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad

LBCI
World
14:28

Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More