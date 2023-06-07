Polish PM says gov't will keep Turow mine open

World
2023-06-07 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Polish PM says gov&#39;t will keep Turow mine open
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Polish PM says gov't will keep Turow mine open

Poland's prime minister on Wednesday vowed to resist attempts to close the Turow lignite mine, likening a court ruling that work at the site should be suspended over environmental concerns to an assault on the country's sovereignty.

Environmental groups the Frank Bold Foundation, Greenpeace and the EKO-UNIA Ecological Association said in a statement on Tuesday that a Warsaw court had suspended a decision to allow the coal mining concession at Turow to be extended because it could cause significant damage to the environment.
 
"We will definitely not let this mine close, we will do everything to make it function normally until 2040," Morawiecki told workers in Bogatynia, where the mine is located. "No courts, whether from Brussels or Warsaw, will dictate to us what is meant by Poland's energy security, the security of families."

"Once they tried to conquer Poland in the 18th century, and today see that it is enough to control the elites, that the elites somewhere in Warsaw serve foreign interests."

Poland's ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) regularly depict the opposition as elitists who take the side of foreign powers against Poland.
 
Poland says that as much as 8% of its energy is supplied by the mine. Morawiecki had earlier said in a Facebook post that if implemented, the court's ruling would mean suspending a concession that allows mining at Turow after 2026.

Environmental groups have long criticised the environmental impact of the open-pit mine, located just across the border from the Czech Republic.

"We have an ongoing climate crisis, which is why Turow, like other obsolete coal-fired power plants, should be shut down by 2030 at the latest," said Anna Meres from Greenpeace.

The mine was at the centre of a dispute between Warsaw and Prague, as the Czechs said it caused air and noise pollution as well as a loss of underground water.

Poland agreed to pay the Czech Republic 45 million euros in compensation to settle the row, but Warsaw has had European Union funding withheld over a failure to pay fines related to the dispute.
 
The judgement regarding environmental permission for the extension of the concession is not final and the government and the mine's owner state-controlled energy company PGE (PGE.WA) can appeal.
 

World

Polish

PM

Says

Governments

Will

Keep

Turow

Mine

Open

LBCI Next
Japan keeps growth focus but signals end to crisis-mode fiscal largesse
Taiwan May exports drop again as China weighs; outlook stays dim
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-27

Japan PM Kishida says willing to meet Kim Jong Un over kidnappings

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Canada will not be intimidated by China, says PM Trudeau

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-25

Man City clash will not determine Arsenal's season, says Arteta

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Japan will keep calling for China to act responsibly, Kishida says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:22

Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar

LBCI
World
07:58

Sudan military factions battle over weapons and fuel depots

LBCI
World
07:56

Cameroon to start building railway to disputed iron ore project in August

LBCI
World
07:23

U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022

LBCI
Variety
08:06

Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24

Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More