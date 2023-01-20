Sports

Prosecutor seeks nine-point deduction for Juventus

2023-01-20 | 11:25
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Prosecutor seeks nine-point deduction for Juventus

An Italian soccer prosecutor has requested that Juventus be docked nine points in Serie A this season because of the way it accounted for player transfers.

The request was made at a hearing on Friday looking at the way Juve, Italy's most successful club, and a number of other teams dealt with player exchange deals.

A source close to the matter confirmed Italian media reports of the demand for Juventus to be docked points. Other clubs involved would not be punished as severely.

Juve are currently third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli after 18 games.

Giuseppe Chine, the soccer prosecutor, also requested that former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli be banned from holding office in Italian soccer for 16 months, and sought a 20-month ban for Fabio Paratici, who was the club's sports director.

Paratici is now managing director of football at England's Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting was in line with industry standards.

Juve and other clubs will give their defense on Friday before the soccer court decides on its verdict.

The case centered on the values attached to players exchanged between clubs.

The capital gain from a player transfer goes straight onto a club's accounts while the cost of a purchase can be spread over the life of a contract, creating scope to flatter the balance sheet with inflated valuations.

Reuters

Sports

Football

Juventus

Italy

Serie A

Prosecutor

Seek

Point

Deduction

Capital

Gain

LBCI Next
Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller
Bayern sign goalkeeper Sommer from Gladbach to replace injured Neuer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:43

Nadine Labaki speaks out against plagiarism complaint

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-19

What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Mailchimp says it was hacked — again

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
11:56

Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals

LBCI
Sports
11:36

Spanish police detain Brazil's Dani Alves over sexual assault allegation

LBCI
Sports
11:32

Atletico Madrid sign Dutch forward Depay from Barcelona

LBCI
Sports
10:04

Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Recent developments in Lebanon electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Variety
09:09

Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app