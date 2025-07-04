PM Salam tours social assistance centers, reaffirms commitment to social justice

Lebanon News
04-07-2025 | 10:44
High views
PM Salam tours social assistance centers, reaffirms commitment to social justice
PM Salam tours social assistance centers, reaffirms commitment to social justice

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam conducted a field tour on Friday alongside Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed to assess the implementation of the national social protection program “AMAN.”

In a post on X, Salam said he visited centers in Corniche Al-Mazraa and Bourj Hammoud, where he met with several beneficiary families and reviewed the mechanisms used to deliver financial aid, as well as accompanying healthcare and social services. 

He also toured the program’s complaint reception center in Badaro.

Salam reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a comprehensive social protection system, stating that the ultimate goal is to preserve citizens’ dignity.

He stressed, “There can be no stability without social justice.”

