G7 urges talks to resume deal on Iran nuclear program

World News
01-07-2025 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
G7 urges talks to resume deal on Iran nuclear program
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
G7 urges talks to resume deal on Iran nuclear program

On Monday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations said they supported the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and urged for negotiations to resume for a deal to address Iran's nuclear program, according to a joint statement.

Since April, Iran and the U.S. have held talks aimed at finding a new diplomatic solution regarding Iran's nuclear program. Tehran says its program is peaceful, and Israel and its allies say they want to ensure Iran cannot build a nuclear weapon.

"We call for the resumption of negotiations, resulting in a comprehensive, verifiable, and durable agreement that addresses Iran's nuclear program," the G7 foreign ministers said.

Last week, Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and its regional rival Iran to halt a war that began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran. The Israel-Iran conflict had raised alarms in a region already on edge since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.

Before the ceasefire was announced, Washington struck Iran's nuclear sites, and Iran targeted a U.S. base in Qatar in retaliation.

The G7 foreign ministers said they urged "all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region."

U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff has said talks between Washington and Tehran were "promising" and that Washington was hopeful for a long-term peace deal.

The G7 top diplomats denounced threats against the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday after a hardline Iranian newspaper said IAEA boss Rafael Grossi should be tried and executed as an Israeli agent.

On June 12, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years.

Israel is the only Middle Eastern country believed to have nuclear weapons and said its war against Iran aimed to prevent Tehran from developing its own nuclear weapons.

Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, while Israel is not. The U.N. nuclear watchdog, which carries out inspections in Iran, says it has "no credible indication" of an active, coordinated weapons program in Iran.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Deal

United States

G7

LBCI Next
EU strikes new trade deal with Ukraine covering farm imports
France-Italy train suspended after storms: Operator
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

Iran, US to resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Macron urges Iran president to 'quickly' resume nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Macron urges Iran president to 'resume diplomatic talks': French presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:48

South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to pursue trade deal

LBCI
World News
06:42

Trump signs memo toughening US policy towards Cuba

LBCI
World News
06:13

Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran

LBCI
World News
04:48

EU strikes new trade deal with Ukraine covering farm imports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-09

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More