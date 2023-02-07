News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
LeBron chasing wins, not record, teammates say
2023-02-07 | 07:37
Share
2
min
LeBron chasing wins, not record, teammates say
LeBron James may be on the verge of breaking one of the most coveted records in sports, but his teammates said his focus is on helping the Lakers climb in the standings and not the 36 points he needs to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
The mood was relaxed as practice wrapped up on a sunsoaked Southern California day, but the large number of reporters on hand made it clear that excitement to see James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387 points was intensifying.
"It's exciting," Lakers guard Austin Reaves said.
"You are not going to see this for a while. Someone who's able to play for this long and be as productive as he's been since day one.
"Everybody is excited for him, but we're still trying to win games and hopefully we do that the same night he breaks the record."
The Lakers are 25-29 and 13th in the Western Conference standings but just four games off the number four seed.
James, who is averaging 30 points a game in his 20th season, will get his first chance at the historic accomplishment on Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
If he comes up short, he will have another opportunity to reach the mountaintop at home on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
"At the end of the day he's not going to change the way he plays, he just wants to win games," Reaves said. "So if it happens tomorrow or if it happens the next game, as long as we're winning, I think that's the main thing that he's worried about."
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said James, who declined to speak to reporters on Monday, has tuned out the noise.
"He's aware of it, obviously, but he hasn't been caught up in it," he said. "His biggest thing is to win games."
Ham said he expects the atmosphere inside Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night to be "electric."
"Everyone will be on the edge of their seats." he said. "It's good for the Lakers, good for the NBA and a hell of an accomplishment for LeBron, who has done it while playing the right way."
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
LeBron James
Los Angeles
Lakers
Scoring
Record
Wins
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Scoring
Title
Next
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Former heavyweight champion Joshua to return to ring in April
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2022-12-29
Haaland sets scoring record in City’s 3-1 win over Leeds
Sports
2022-12-29
Haaland sets scoring record in City’s 3-1 win over Leeds
0
Sports
2023-02-03
Abdul-Jabbar to attend Lakers games as LeBron closes on record
Sports
2023-02-03
Abdul-Jabbar to attend Lakers games as LeBron closes on record
0
Variety
07:53
BP makes record profit in 2022, boosts oil spending
Variety
07:53
BP makes record profit in 2022, boosts oil spending
0
Sports
07:42
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Sports
07:42
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:42
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
Sports
07:42
NBA roundup: 7/2/23
0
Sports
07:33
Former heavyweight champion Joshua to return to ring in April
Sports
07:33
Former heavyweight champion Joshua to return to ring in April
0
Sports
07:11
Ancelotti says abuse of Vinicius Jr is problem for all Spanish football
Sports
07:11
Ancelotti says abuse of Vinicius Jr is problem for all Spanish football
0
Sports
04:37
Egyptian bodybuilder collects trash to fund his dream
Sports
04:37
Egyptian bodybuilder collects trash to fund his dream
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
0
World
2023-02-04
Russia may switch to Brent-based oil taxes – Kommersant
World
2023-02-04
Russia may switch to Brent-based oil taxes – Kommersant
0
Middle East
04:46
RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake
Middle East
04:46
RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran unveils an underground air force base
Middle East
06:45
Iran unveils an underground air force base
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
Lebanon News
12:34
Banks Association announces open-ended strike
2
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
4
Lebanon News
11:19
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
Lebanon News
11:19
Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions
5
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
6
Lebanon News
11:38
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
Lebanon News
11:38
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
7
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
8
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store