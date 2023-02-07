Sports

PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour

2023-02-07 | 10:17
0min
Paris St Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labor, the Paris prosecutors' office said on Tuesday.

"Following a complaint received on Dec. 13, 2022, an investigation was opened on Jan. 16, 2023 on the grounds of undeclared work," the office told Reuters.

The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who said he worked for the club's president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer, Bertrand Repolt, told Reuters.

"He was never employed by PSG," the Ligue 1 club were quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe.

French champions PSG did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.
 

