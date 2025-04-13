From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In the southern Lebanese village of Qlayaa, where residents refused to leave despite Israeli threats during the recent war, Palm Sunday was celebrated as an act of defiance. The community embraced a message of resilience, hope, and peace, a theme that Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Paolo Borgia continually emphasized throughout the conflict.



Meanwhile, in the Bint Jbeil district, residents of Yaroun also celebrated Palm Sunday, despite intermittent Israeli attacks and widespread destruction.



Across Lebanon, various Christian denominations came together in unified processions to mark the holiday. The Forn El Chebbak area was one of the key sites for Palm Sunday observances.



The procession in Forn El Chebbak gathered believers from Maronite, Eastern Orthodox, and Melkite Catholic churches. What united them all was a shared spiritual chant, along with palm and olive branches and the joy of children.



In the coastal town of Chekka, believers from all denominations also gathered for a joint procession, a departure from previous years. This year, Chekka's celebration brought together parishes for a unified procession after Mass.



In Tyre, Christian denominations held prayers in a unified procession, with UNIFIL forces joining the celebration. The scene reflected the message of unity: "Preserve your unity to start from there toward Lebanese unity."