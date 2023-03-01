Sports

Family of late basketball star Kobe Bryant awarded nearly $29 million in photos case

2023-03-01 | 06:06
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Family of late basketball star Kobe Bryant awarded nearly $29 million in photos case

Los Angeles County will pay the wife of late basketball star Kobe Bryant nearly $29 million to settle a lawsuit over allegations that sheriff officers and firefighters shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," said Luis Li, attorney for Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's wife. "She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect."
 
Li confirmed that the settlement was for $28.85 million. That includes the $15 million that a jury in a federal court awarded to Vanessa Bryant in August in the case after finding that firefighters and deputies violated her privacy and caused her emotional distress.

Vanessa Bryant had sued Los Angeles County, alleging invasion of privacy, after accusing members of the Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire departments of sharing images of the crash in unofficial settings, including to patrons in a bar.
 
Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in the crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020.

Kobe Bryant was 41 when he died. The Los Angeles Lakers great and 18-time All-Star won five NBA championships and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Mira Hashmall, an attorney representing the county in the case, told the Los Angeles Times that the settlement was "fair and reasonable."
 
She added that it resolves "all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys' fees."
 
 

Sports

NBA

Basketball

Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant

Star

Awarded

Millions

Los Angeles

Lakers

County

Photos

Case

Helicopter

Crash

LBCI Next
Djokovic says return to top spot more special after tough year
NBA roundup: 3/1/23
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

LBCI
World
2023-01-18

Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-06

James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:17

Leicester suffer Tielemans injury blow

LBCI
Sports
06:15

Djokovic says return to top spot more special after tough year

LBCI
Sports
06:03

NBA roundup: 3/1/23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform

LBCI
Variety
09:02

Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures

LBCI
Middle East
09:00

Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy

LBCI
World
08:58

Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app