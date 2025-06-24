French president says Iran situation still 'volatile' after ceasefire announcement

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the situation surrounding Iran remained "volatile" despite U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire declaration.



"The situation clearly remains volatile and unstable. I think it's a very good thing that President Trump is calling for a ceasefire," Macron told reporters during a visit to Norway, adding that "the last few minutes have shown that the situation remains very fragile".



AFP