NBA roundup: 14/3/23

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 46 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks used a 14-5 run late in the fourth quarter to defeat the host Sacramento Kings 133-124 on Monday.



Khris Middleton scored a season-high 31 points and dished out nine assists for the NBA-leading Bucks, who won for the eighth time in 10 games.



Milwaukee's Brook Lopez added 23 points and eight rebounds before an ejection in the closing seconds. Lopez and Sacramento's Trey Lyles got into a shoving match shortly before the buzzer, and both players were tossed.

Domantas Sabonis recorded 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for the Kings but was held to 3-of-11 shooting in the second half. Sacramento, which had won eight of its previous nine games, got 35 points and eight rebounds from De'Aaron Fox and 28 points from Kevin Huerter.



Warriors 123, Suns 112



Klay Thompson helped Golden State build a big lead with a 33-point first half, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole chipped in with 23 and 20 points, respectively, for the game and the Warriors survived a Phoenix rally to win in San Francisco.

Thompson finished with 38 points for the Warriors, who won their eighth straight at home as they prepare to embark on a five-game trip with the hopes of snapping an eight-game road losing streak.



Phoenix's Devin Booker scored 32 points and Deandre Ayton put up 27 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Paul added game-high 11 assists to complement 11 points as the Suns lost their second straight after a four-game winning streak.

Pistons 117, Pacers 97



Cory Joseph had a season-high 22 points and dished out five assists as host Detroit snapped an 11-game losing streak by defeating Indiana.



The Pistons, who led by as much as 31 points, avenged a 121-115 home loss to the Pacers on Saturday. Detroit's James Wiseman went for 18 points and 14 rebounds and Rodney McGruder also scored 18 points.



Reserve Jordan Nwora had 20 points to lead the Pacers, who had won three of their previous four games. Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and seven assists, while Aaron Nesmith added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.



Rockets 111, Celtics 109



Jalen Green scored a team-high 28 points while rookie Jabari Smith Jr. posted his third consecutive 20-plus-point, 10-plus-rebound game as Houston held off visiting Boston.



Smith had 24 points and 11 rebounds while Kenyon Martin Jr. added 20 points and eight boards for the Rockets, who snapped a three-game skid.



Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 43 points for the Celtics, who lost for the fourth time in six games. Jayson Tatum posted 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but he missed a driving layup attempt at the buzzer.



Timberwolves 136, Hawks 115



Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Kyle Anderson had a triple-double to help visiting Minnesota break its two-game losing streak with a win over Atlanta.



Edwards, who grew up in Atlanta and played at the University of Georgia, added eight rebounds and five assists. Anderson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his second triple-double of the season.



The Hawks were led by Trae Young, who scored 41 points on 15-for-25 shooting and handed out seven assists. It was his third game this season with 40-plus points.



Heat 119, Jazz 115



Tyler Herro swished a go-ahead 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, leading host Miami to a win over Utah.



The Jazz had a chance to tie the score with 6.9 seconds left, and Ochai Agbaji saw a clear path to the goal. However, Heat center Bam Adebayo rotated over and forced Agbaji to change his shot, resulting in an airball. Adebayo grabbed the rebound, got fouled and made two free throws.



Jimmy Butler amassed 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Heat. Utah, which had its two-game win streak snapped, was led by Lauri Markkanen's game-high 38 points. Reserve forward Simone Fontecchio added a career-high 23 points, including 20 in the first half.



Grizzlies 104, Mavericks 88



Behind Desmond Bane and reserve David Roddy, Memphis rolled past host Dallas for its third consecutive victory.



Bane had 23 points, seven assists and eight rebounds, while Roddy managed 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 3-of-5 success from beyond the 3-point arc. The Grizzlies won their third game in a row, the past two against the Mavericks.



With Kyrie Irving (foot), Luka Doncic (thigh) and Christian Wood (foot) out for Dallas, Jaden Hardy led the Mavericks with 28 points and eight rebounds. Dallas took its third consecutive loss.