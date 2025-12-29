MP Gebran Bassil at 2025 Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference: Diaspora is a source of belonging, not a “financial lifeline”

Lebanon News
29-12-2025 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Gebran Bassil at 2025 Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference: Diaspora is a source of belonging, not a “financial lifeline”
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Gebran Bassil at 2025 Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference: Diaspora is a source of belonging, not a “financial lifeline”

MP Gebran Bassil said that a shared Lebanese identity unites all Lebanese, stressing that “no matter our differences, Lebanon is what brings us together,” and that the Lebanese diaspora is not merely communities scattered around the world.

Speaking at the 2025 Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference (LDE), Bassil said it is a mistake to treat the diaspora as a seasonal file or a financial lifeline, arguing instead that it represents a source of belonging, knowledge, culture, global trust and a wide network of relationships.

He said restoring and choosing Lebanese citizenship constitutes a legal bridge to expatriates who were forced to emigrate by difficult circumstances, adding: “We want them to be spread across the world, not expatriates or migrants.”

Bassil outlined a long-term vision for the diaspora that includes establishing a national council for expatriates, enshrining their rights in the constitution, granting advantages through special legislation, improving communication with the state, launching cultural programs, incorporating diaspora studies into educational curricula, supporting knowledge production, and avoiding the use of the diaspora in short-term electoral political rhetoric.

He noted that there is a trend and implicit agreement in 2026 to suspend expatriates’ right to vote abroad, adding that a new draft law has been submitted to restore citizenship in a way that simplifies and accelerates procedures and prevents the suspension of granting citizenship.

Bassil also stressed that expatriates’ voting rights are part of redefining citizenship by giving them freedom of choice, adding that direct representation abroad is a principle endorsed by the United Nations and should not be abandoned under what he called “electoral realism.”

He announced that he has submitted a draft law to reduce fees and taxes specifically imposed on expatriates, and prepared legislation to establish a diaspora fund — an investment fund dedicated to expatriates aimed at providing investment opportunities and encouraging investment.
 

Lebanon News

Gebran

Bassil

Lebanese

Diaspora

Energy

Conference:

Diaspora

source

belonging,

“financial

lifeline”

LBCI Next
President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs
Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-12

President Aoun: Securing the return of Lebanese detainees in Israel is a negotiation priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Lebanon signs memorandum with Egypt to purchase natural gas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More