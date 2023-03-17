News
Sports
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
2023-03-17 | 11:11
2
min
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
Manchester United will face record six-times Europa League winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals while Juventus take on Sporting after the draw was held in Nyon on Friday.
United, who beat Real Betis in both legs of their last 16 tie, will travel to Spain once again after Sevilla -- who last won the competition in 2020 -- qualified despite losing the second leg to Fenerbahce.
The Spanish side have never lost to United in three meetings, last beating them in the semi-finals in 2020.
Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag highlighted Sevilla's record in the competition but said his immediate focus was on domestic fixtures.
"It is going to be tough, they are very experienced in the Europa League, won it so many times. I don't know the team in detail but for me the most important is football and I don't look forward to Sevilla," he said.
"First we have the international break and then three Premier League games, so there is much time to focus on that.
"Definitely all the opponents that are coming to this stage of the Europa League are strong and you have to play your best football if you want to go through."
Juve, who dropped out of the Champions League after finishing third in their group, will look to win the competition after their top-four hopes in Serie A were all but dashed with a 15-point deduction over their transfer dealings.
The Turin-based side are seventh in Serie A, 10 points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Winning the Europa League guarantees a spot in the Champions League next season.
Juve's opponents Sporting beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 5-3 in a penalty shootout on Thursday after the last-16 tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.
Dutch side Feyenoord will face AS Roma in a repeat of last year's Europa Conference League final where the Italian side came out on top with a 1-0 victory.
Bayer Leverkusen, who are now managed by former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso, beat Hungary's Ferencvaros without conceding a goal over two legs and will face Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, who knocked out Union Berlin.
EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS
Manchester United v Sevilla
Juventus v Sporting
Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise
Feyenoord v AS Roma
* Team drawn first host the first leg
* First legs: April 13
* Second legs: April 20
SEMI-FINAL DRAW
Semi-final 1: Juventus/Sporting v United/Sevilla
Semi-final 2: Feyenoord/Roma v Leverkusen/Union
* Team drawn first host the first leg
* First legs: May 11
* Second legs: May 18
Reuters
Sports
Europa League
Quarter Final
Draw
Manchester United
Sevilla
Juventus
Sporting
Football
