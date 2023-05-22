Italy's football prosecutor has asked for Juventus (JUVE.MI) to be docked 11 points in the current Serie A season in a new hearing around the club's transfer dealings case, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.



The prosecutor's request came after a 15 point penalty against the club decided in January was scrapped by Italy's top sports body, which ordered football authorities to hold a new hearing.

Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 4.9 percent after the news of the potential punishment broke, and were down 4.5 percent by 0935 GMT.



The football court's verdict is expected later on Monday.



With three games left to play this season, including one on Monday evening, Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points, behind this season's champions Napoli.



The deduction would push Juventus, Italy's most successful football team, out of the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.