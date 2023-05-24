Sports

Celtics dump Heat to prevent East finals sweep

2023-05-24 | 04:43
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Celtics dump Heat to prevent East finals sweep

The Boston Celtics are not ready to start their vacation just yet.

In fact, their convincing performance on Tuesday suggests they are serious in their bid to spark a comeback in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jayson Tatum collected 33 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Celtics staved off elimination with a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 4.

Tatum made 14 of 22 shot attempts from the floor -- including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. He also had seven assists for the second-seeded Celtics, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Thursday's Game 5 in Boston.
 
"Don't let us win one" was a refrain uttered by Celtics guards Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown during Tuesday's shootaround. After the contest, Smart already was focused on Game 5.

"Now we just have to go win another one, that's all that matters," said Smart, who finished with 11 points. "We're taking one game at a time. We understand that the odds are stacked against us, but we're a team that believes in us no matter what, and all that matters is the next game."

Brown scored 17 points and Derrick White added 16 to help the Celtics prevent Miami from becoming the second eighth-seeded team to advance to the NBA Finals. The 1998-99 New York Knicks accomplished the feat during a lockout-shortened season.
 
Grant Williams scored 14 points off the bench and Al Horford added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics, who turned the tide by outscoring the Heat 38-23 in the third quarter.

"No pressure. No pressure at all," Horford said with a laugh, per NBC Sports Boston. "It's on them. We're playing pretty free right now."

Boston shot 51.2 percent from the floor (43 of 84) for the game and 40 percent from 3-point range (18 of 45).

"We have to keep that same level of intensity, same mindset, same focus for the next game," said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, two days after he pointed the finger at himself following his team's lackluster 128-102 loss in Game 3.

Miami's Jimmy Butler overcame a slow start to record 29 points and nine rebounds. Butler was quick to disagree when a reporter asked if the momentum is now with Boston.
 
"No. If anything, it will build momentum for us, knowing we have to play with a lot more energy," he said. "We have to play like our backs are against the wall. All year long we've been better when we have to do things the hard way."

Gabe Vincent scored 17 points and Caleb Martin added 16 off the bench for the Heat, who fell to 6-1 at home in the playoffs.

"It's definitely disappointing," Martin said. "That would have been a perfect situation (to end it). Everyone knows we typically don't get things the easy way."

Down by 11 points late in the third quarter, Miami trimmed the deficit to five before Boston countered by scoring 12 straight points to secure a 100-83 lead with 7:25 to play in the fourth. Tatum and Smart each had five points during that surge.

The Heat moved within 13 with 4:27 to play before Brown converted a three-point play to halt the momentum. The Celtics were not seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Max Strus sank a 3-pointer to stake Miami to a 61-52 lead early in the third quarter before Boston ignited an 18-0 run. Tatum converted twice from beyond the arc and added a jumper during that sequence.

The Heat pulled within 81-77 before Tatum made a jumper and a layup and Williams sank his fourth 3-pointer of the night.
 

Sports

Boston Celtics

NBA

Miami Heat

Playoffs

Basketball

Game 4

Eastern Conference

LBCI Next
Valencia hit with five-match partial stand closure after Vinicius Jr racist abuse
Ronaldo says Saudi league could become top five in the world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-22

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-21

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-19

Coinbase launches subscription service with focus on European expansion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:09

Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026

LBCI
Sports
08:06

Lakers to speak with James in coming days about retirement comment

LBCI
Sports
08:04

Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly

LBCI
Sports
06:54

Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More