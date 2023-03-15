Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

2023-03-15 | 12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize &quot;infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack&quot;: Statement
1min
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

A joint announcement from the Israel Army, the Israel Security Agency (ISA), and the Israel Police, mentioned that Israeli security forces have "successfully neutralized the terrorist responsible for an attack near Megiddo Junction earlier this week."

"On Monday, an explosive device was detonated near Megiddo Junction, severely injuring an Israeli civilian. In response, security forces worked diligently to locate the suspects who planted the explosive device. During search operations and roadblocks in the area of Moshav Ya'ara, ISA and "Yamam" police forces stopped a vehicle containing an armed terrorist, who posed a threat to the forces. The terrorist was subsequently neutralized and killed."

Upon further inspection, "the terrorist was found to be in possession of weapons, including a ready-to-be-activated explosive belt and additional ammunitions. Security forces believe that the neutralization of the terrorist prevented another potential attack."

The announcement added that preliminary inquiries suggest that the terrorist likely crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier in the week.
 
"It has also been revealed that, after the attack near Megiddo Junction, the terrorist stopped a vehicle and requested a ride north."

"The incident is currently under extensive review, with investigators exploring the possibility of involvement from the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the announcement added.

Israel

Terrorist

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Lebanese Ray Bassil excels in Qatar
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
