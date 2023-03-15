News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
A joint announcement from the Israel Army, the Israel Security Agency (ISA), and the Israel Police, mentioned that Israeli security forces have "successfully neutralized the terrorist responsible for an attack near Megiddo Junction earlier this week."
"On Monday, an explosive device was detonated near Megiddo Junction, severely injuring an Israeli civilian. In response, security forces worked diligently to locate the suspects who planted the explosive device. During search operations and roadblocks in the area of Moshav Ya'ara, ISA and "Yamam" police forces stopped a vehicle containing an armed terrorist, who posed a threat to the forces. The terrorist was subsequently neutralized and killed."
Upon further inspection, "the terrorist was found to be in possession of weapons, including a ready-to-be-activated explosive belt and additional ammunitions. Security forces believe that the neutralization of the terrorist prevented another potential attack."
The announcement added that preliminary inquiries suggest that the terrorist likely crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier in the week.
"It has also been revealed that, after the attack near Megiddo Junction, the terrorist stopped a vehicle and requested a ride north."
"The incident is currently under extensive review, with investigators exploring the possibility of involvement from the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the announcement added.
Breaking Headlines
Israel
Terrorist
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Next
Lebanese Ray Bassil excels in Qatar
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
2023-03-07
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon News
13:38
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
0
Lebanon Economy
12:39
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
Lebanon Economy
12:39
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
Variety
2023-01-17
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
Middle East
2023-02-06
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
6
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
7
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
8
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store