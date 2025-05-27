News
Judge 'assassinated' in southern Iran: Judiciary
Middle East News
27-05-2025 | 03:27
Judge 'assassinated' in southern Iran: Judiciary
A criminal court judge in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz was assassinated Tuesday morning on his way to work, the judiciary said.
"This morning, two individuals attacked and assassinated Judge Ehsan Bagheri, head of Branch 102 of the Criminal Court 2 in Shiraz, while he was on his way to work," the judiciary's Mizan Online reported.
"Unfortunately, as a result of this terrorist act, he was martyred," it added.
AFP
Middle East News
Judge
Assassination
Iran
Judiciary
