News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
On Tuesday, the American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, confirmed Lebanon's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at "Restricted Default" (RD).
In a release, Fitch affirmed that it "has subsequently withdrawn Lebanon's IDRs and Country Ceiling."
Additionally, the credit rating agency stated that it is "withdrawing Lebanon's ratings," as the agency "no longer has sufficient information to maintain the ratings due to the unavailability of certain key data."
Therefore, Fitch would stop providing ratings, or analytical coverage, for Lebanon. "These ratings are unsolicited and the issuer has no obligation to provide information," it added.
In the release, Fitch Ratings assured that "Lebanon remains in default on its long-term foreign-currency government bonds, following the sovereign's failure to pay the principal on the Eurobond that matured on 9 March 2020."
"The affirmation of the Local-Currency IDRs at 'RD' reflects that the government has not resumed interest payment on Banque Du Liban's (BDL) holdings of local-currency securities issued by the government. Local-currency debt to private creditors is still being serviced. Authorities have not requested a local-currency debt restructuring," it added.
Meanwhile, the agency noted that Lebanon holds an ESG Relevance Score (RS) of "5" for Political Stability and Rights and for the Rule of Law, Institutional and Regulatory Quality, and Control of Corruption.
"Lebanon has a low [World Bank Governance Indicators] WBGI ranking at 14.8, reflecting the absence of a recent track record of peaceful political transitions, relatively weak rights for participation in the political process, weak institutional capacity, uneven application of the rule of law and a high level of corruption," the release affirmed.
Fitch Ratings also reported that the country "has an ESG Relevance Score of '5' for Creditor Rights as willingness to service and repay debt is relevant to the rating and is a key rating driver for Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fitch Ratings
Lebanon
Restricted Default
Rating
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:36
Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics
Middle East News
07:36
Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics
0
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
3
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
5
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
6
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
7
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More