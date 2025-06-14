News
Iran media says air defense activated in Tehran, six other provinces
Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 15:07
Iran media says air defense activated in Tehran, six other provinces
Iranian media said air defenses were activated Saturday over Tehran and six other provinces, on the second day of Israel's air campaign against the Islamic republic.
News agency Tasnim said air defenses were responding to "hostile targets" over Tehran and in the provinces of Hormozgan in the country's south, Kermanshah and Lorestan in the west, Qom in the center, East Azerbaijan in the northwest, and Khuzestan in the southwest. State TV reported air defense activity in the same areas.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Air
Defense
Tehran
Provinces
