Mohamad Abou Haidar to LBCI: No sector crisis as long as all maritime crossings remain open

Director General of the Ministry of Economy, Mohamad Abou Haidar, explained that as long as all maritime crossings remain open, there is no crisis in any sector.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that Lebanon imports over 80% of its needs, all of which are entering normally through the crossings.



He said, "We have instructed the inspectors to clear all goods from the port."



Abou Haidar emphasized that there is no need for panic buying, saying: "Gasoline, diesel, gas, and food supplies are all available."



He emphasized that the supply chain is functioning very well.