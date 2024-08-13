Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-08-13 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 7,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 9,000. In addition, the gas price dropped by LBP 8,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,577,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,617,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,416,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 907,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Gas

Economy

Lebanon

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-06

Fuel prices see slight drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-02

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-30

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-07

Mohamad Abou Haidar to LBCI: No sector crisis as long as all maritime crossings remain open

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:20

Biden, European leaders advise Iran to 'stand down': Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

Russia slams 'unacceptable political assassination' of Hamas chief: deputy minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More