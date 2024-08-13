Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 7,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 9,000. In addition, the gas price dropped by LBP 8,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,577,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,617,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,416,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 907,000