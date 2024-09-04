Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

Lebanon Economy
2024-09-04 | 15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
0min
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

Optimum Invest said on Wednesday it was assisting Lebanese judicial authorities in their investigation in the case of detained former central bank governor Riad Salameh.

The firm, which offers income brokerage services, said its dealings with the Lebanese central bank "were conducted in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations."

Two judicial sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Salameh had been held on charges of accruing more than $110 million via financial crimes involving Optimum Invest.

Reuters
 

Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
