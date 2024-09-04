News
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
2024-09-04 | 15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
Optimum Invest said on Wednesday it was assisting Lebanese judicial authorities in their investigation in the case of detained former central bank governor Riad Salameh.
The firm, which offers income brokerage services, said its dealings with the Lebanese central bank "were conducted in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations."
Two judicial sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Salameh had been held on charges of accruing more than $110 million via financial crimes involving Optimum Invest.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Optimum Invest
Investigation
Riad Salameh
Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
