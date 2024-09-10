Fuel prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 24,000, and diesel fell by LBP 12,000. However, the gas price increased by LBP 4,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,459,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,499,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,354,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 917,000