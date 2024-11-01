Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, November 1, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 9,000, and the price of diesel dropped by LBP 18,000. However, the gas price remained stable.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,469,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,509,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,315,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,032,000