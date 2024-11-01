Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

2024-11-01 | 03:41
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

 On Friday, November 1, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 9,000, and the price of diesel dropped by LBP 18,000. However, the gas price remained stable.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,469,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,509,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,315,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,032,000

