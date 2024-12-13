News
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-13
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
On Friday, December 13, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 3,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 11,000. Gas prices remained stable.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,403,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,443,000
Diesel: LBP 1,322,000
Gas canister: LBP 999,000
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Decrease
