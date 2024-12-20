Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-12-20 | 02:22
High views
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, December 20, 2024, the prices of all fuel types decreased. The price of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 1,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 5,000 and gas by LBP 9,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,402,000
 Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,442,000
 Diesel: LBP 1,317,000
 Gas canister: LBP 990,000

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

LBCI Previous

