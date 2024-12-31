Lebanon announces new fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
2024-12-31 | 02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Lebanon announces new fuel prices

On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the price of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 4,000, diesel by LBP 6,000, and gas by LBP 14,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,414,000
-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,454,000 
-Diesel: LBP 1,323,000 
-Gas canister: LBP 1,036,000 
 

LBCI Previous

