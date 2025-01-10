Lebanon updates fuel prices

2025-01-10 | 02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 12,000, diesel by LBP 5,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,434,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,474,000
Diesel: LBP 1,343,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,069,000

Lebanon updates fuel prices
