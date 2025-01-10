Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 12,000, diesel by LBP 5,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,434,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,474,000

Diesel: LBP 1,343,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,069,000