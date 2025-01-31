Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, fuel prices in Lebanon saw an increase, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rising by LBP 3,000, and diesel prices increasing by LBP 2,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.



The updated fuel prices are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,495,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,535,000

Diesel: LBP 1,407,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,097,000